21 year old man stabbed by former friend on William Street in Waterbury

by: Jailene Cuevas

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police were called to the area of William Street for a report of an adult male, 21, who was stabbed at 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was walking in the area of East Main Street at Williams Street when he ran into the suspect. Police say they used to be friends.

The two engaged in a friendly conversation and then the situation escalated when the two got into a physical altercation.

During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the 21 year old male with a small fixed blade knife once in the lower back and once in the right arm.

Police located and detained the suspect on Wolcott Street. The arrest of the detained suspect is imminent. 

The male victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Police say the victims injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in this investigation and remains open and active investigation.

