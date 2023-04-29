WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police report that three women were injured and one man lost his life in a car crash Saturday morning in Waterbury.

A pick up truck and a sedan crash into each other near 829 Meriden Rd., according to the police. The driver of the truck, Calvin Mackey Jr. of Bristol, was pronounced dead on the scene. Mackey’s was carrying one passenger in his pick up truck, an unidentified woman who sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a different unidentified woman, sustained life threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition, report police. Her passenger sustain serious injuries but is considered stable. All surviving parties were taken to Waterbury Hospital.

Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is still investigating the crash. Any information regarding the incident should be sent to the CRU at (203) 346-3975.