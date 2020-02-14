Anniversary of Parkland shooting resonates at UConn

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the date still resonates at UConn.

Alex Schachter, one of the students killed in the incident always had a dream to play in the marching band at UConn. Following the tragedy, the university offered Schachter admission posthumously, and the UConn music program followed suit.

“After expressing our feelings about Alex through halted speech and tears, we immediately designated Alex as a full member of UConn’s marching and pep bands,” said UConn’s Director of Bands, David L. Mills.

The Schachter family later created a scholarship in Alex’s name, meant to help other students who dreamed of playing in the UConn band.

Today and always, #UConn remembers and grieves for Alex Schachter, who would have been part of our Class of 2025. We honor his legacy and those of all who died in the 2018 #Parkland shooting. #UConnNation #MSDStrong — Stephanie Reitz (@ReitzTweets) February 14, 2020

Friday, as the world remembered the anniversary of the mass shooting in Parkland, UConn remembered Alex and the good that came out of the family’s tragedy.