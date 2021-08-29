Bus driver shortage affecting first day for Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s back to school for many students tomorrow but many districts are hitting roadblocks. It’s not just a problem we’ve seen across Connecticut but really, nationwide.

The town of Hamden has been in constant communication with the bus company they work with all summer long. The chief operating officer for Hamden Public Schools Tom Ariola tells News 8, “As of last week, we received a lukewarm letter that said there would be delays.”

They were preparing to start the school year with some delayed bus problems but on Friday, that problem escalated, “though we knew drivers were down, we thought it would encompass delays not actual routes with no buses.”

Seven routes had to be cancelled for the first day of school Monday because of the driver shortage. The cancellations affect 300 Hamden students.

On Saturday the district worked to contact parents letting them know about the shortage so they could plan.

Ariola says, “There’s nothing you can’t throw money at it there’s nothing that’s going to fix this other than adapting to it and making the best of what hand you’re dealt.”

In the contract with the bus company they’re supposed to have about 82 bus drivers to cover the 66 routes across town. On Monday, they’ll be down to 59 drivers.

It’s not just a problem affecting the first week of the school year, Ariola says, “This is something that’s going to have to be constantly monitored day today through the whole year.”

On Monday the shortage will also affect teachers and administrators, “we have to let our administrators know let our teachers know that we have to adapt to kids being dropped off earlier and not being picked up until later.”

The district will be meeting with the bus company Monday afternoon to come up with a plan to improve the situation. Ariola says for now, they need to monitor the ridership and make sure the busiest routes are up and running. He says a top concern was making sure the special education students were not affected.

The district’s message to parents, “Stay patient with us we’re not just going to sit back and let this happen.”