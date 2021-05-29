Cable steel loop mistaken as a noose on CCSU campus

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University providing a statement after a cable steel loop that resembled a noose found on campus over the weekend.

According to CCSU President Zulma Toro, the university was concerned when they received a complaint about a noose hanging from a construction site on campus.

They investigated and found it was not a noose but a cable steel loop at the end of an American flag on a crane’s cable from a construction crew on campus in recognition of Memorial Day.

“We understand this is a very concerning image, especially in light of the recent issues at the Amazon construction site. We have been in contact with the construction company and demanded that the cable be lowered tonight,” says Zulma Toro.

The university has a team on site monitoring the situation.