Campers head to State Parks for Memorial Day Weekend

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — While this weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, it certainly doesn’t feel like summer out there. This weather isn’t stopping campers from enjoying Memorial Day weekend!

Campers at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison tell news 8, they are excited to be here and be together with friends and family.

With camping starting late last year because of covid-19, people say they’re happy to be back and continuing their beloved tradition of coming to Hammonasset on Memorial Day weekend.

Even though it’s chilly and rainy, campers say they don’t mind and they’re adapting.

People have fires and heaters going, they’re huddling around in their tents and campers. Many people are having cookouts as well.

They tell news 8 it’s nice to be back and to return to some normalcy after the year we’ve just had.

Donna duff from Cromwell tell us, “it’s great to kick-off our camping season and enjoy our time here with friends and family!”

When news 8’s Eva Zymaris asked Kameron Hargis from Rhode Island about what is her favorite part of camping is, she says, “doing the campfire and some s’mores!”

The one holdover from last year is visitors have to make a reservation to camp at state parks and walk-ins are not accepted at this time.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on news 8 at 10 and 11 p.m..