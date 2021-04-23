Coleman Brothers Carnival returns to Middletown as more of state reopens

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The carnival opening up in Middletown feels like the turning of a page of COVID. Long lines wrapped around and people have been in line since 4 pm for the upcoming carnival.

“I’m excited about the carnival!” Alex Gomez from Middletown said.

“It has been a long year with COVID, as I’m going to do some rides, relax and spend time with the family.”

The carnival is in town with social distancing, masking, and a maximum capacity of 500 people to start. But they’re just glad to be open.

Tim Coleman, of the Coleman Brothers Shows, said, “Finally we get to open after a year. For 100 years, we’ve been in business and this is the first time we didn’t open for a season. We survived the depression and everything else, my grandfather did never miss a season.”

The public is saying it feels so good to be outside hearing the sights and sounds of the carnival. This is the third-generation running this carnival, and people here remember growing up going to the carnival.

“I have been going every year since I was a little kid. I couldn’t go last year, so this year I’m going to ride every single ride,” said Ryan Dickinson of Middletown.

They’ll be fogging the rides for sanitation and making sure people are wearing their masks, to do everything they can to keep people safe and instill confidence.

If you didn’t get in, it’s because they’re only 500 people allowed. The carnival is open until May 1, so you have time to go online and get the wristbands.