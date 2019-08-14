Controversial Sound View sewer project approved

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters have approved a controversial sewer project in South View Beach.

RELATED: Town looks to tie in Sound View to sewer system

Voters in Old Lyme approved a project to add homes in the Sound View Beach area to the town sewer system. Sound View area homes currently have septic tanks. The approved project is expected to cost $5 million.

State environmental officials say they ordered the move as a solution to groundwater pollution occurring in the area.

Home-owners in Sound View beach will pay about $31,000 to be hooked up to the system. They will be able to finance the cost over 20 years.