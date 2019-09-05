CT couple cashes Powerball ticket tucked in their sun visor, wins $100,000

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Preston couple went home with a $100,000 win from the Connecticut Powerball Thursday.

Debbie Combs Long and fiance, Frank Lagutara, were driving home from a visit to family in Virginia when Long received an email that a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Connecticut for the August 24th drawing.

The couple decided they should take a look at the Powerball tickets tucked in the sun visor of their car. They check their numbers against the winning numbers…and they won!

“We didn’t believe it, even after I repeated the numbers twice and checked the ticket with the Lottery’s mobile app,” said Long. “And we didn’t tell anybody either, just in case we were wrong. We didn’t want to jinx it!”

Long said that upon their return to Connecticut they confirmed their win at a lottery retailer.

The winning Powerball numbers for August 24, 2019, were 5 – 12 – 20 – 21 – 47 and Powerball 1. The Power Play number was 2. Their ‘Quick Pick’ ticket was purchased at the PCG Market at 136 Preston Road, Griswold.

Long is very grateful for the win, saying, “The timing is impeccable. Frank really needs a new car, and we couldn’t use our boat all summer because we need a new motor.”