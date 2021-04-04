CT DEEP and local emergency responders locate deceased missing hiker in Lover’s Leap State Park

by: Jailene Cuevas

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating after a hiker was found dead at Lover’s Leap State Park Sunday. 

CT DEEP EnCon police, New Milford police, the Water Witch Fire Company of New Milford, and Newtown Underwater Search and Rescue responded to a report of a missing hiker in the park.

The hiker was last seen by the people he was hiking down with from an overlook within the park.

The hiker was later located in Lake Lillinonah deceased. 

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. DEEP EnCon Police are investigating the incident.

