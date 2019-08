FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Known as the Dream Ride, it was started by the CEO of Bozzuto’s as a way to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics and the Hometown Foundation.

Sunday’s ride took thousands of bikers on a 40-mile trip. Food and entertainment was available at the Farmington Polo Club.

Riders and spectators came from across the US and Canada for the event.

In total, the 2019 event raised $2.4 million.