Firefighter injured battling house blaze

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Madison family escaped unharmed from a massive fire that injured one firefighter Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Madison Fire Marshall reported that a call of a structure fire at 39 Strawberry Hill Rd. came in at 11:37 p.m. and the Madison Hose Co. # 1 and North Madison Volunteer fire company were dispatched.

When the fire department arrived, the two-story home was already engulfed in flames. Madison firefighters received aid from surrounding towns to combat the fire.

The occupants of the home were alerted by the smoke alarms in the building and escaped without injury. One firefighter sustained a non-life threatening injury. They were transported to Yale Guilford, treated and have been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.