BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people and four pets were left without a home after a house fire on Pixlee Pl. early Sunday morning, reports the Bridgeport Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a calls of smoke coming from a home on the 100 block of Pixlee Pl, according to the BFD. Crews identified the source of the smoke at 125 Pixlee Pl. where they found heavy fire on the second floor and in the attic.

All occupants escaped the fire without injury. The Red Cross is offering aid in with their displacement.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the Bridgeport Fire Marshal is investigating.