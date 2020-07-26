Hartford FD responds to two-alarm fire on Westland Street

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — The Hartford Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Westland Street Saturday night.

Hartford FD was called to the two-family home in the city’s Northeast neighborhood at 9:38 p.m.

Police confirm Westland Street was closed between Garden and Vine Streets due to the fire. They’re asking people to find an alternate route.

Westland St closed between Garden St and Vine St for active fire. Please seek alternate route. @HFDFireDept on scene. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/UTLPqYvIzG — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 26, 2020

There is extensive damage to the property, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist any potential families that will be displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene as well and standing by to perform a fire investigation.

This is an active scene. We will bring you more details as they become available.