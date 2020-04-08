Kindness rocks project promoting positivity on Connecticut shoreline

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — High school senior McKenna Gibson loved her idea for her senior project at Old Saybrook Senior High School. She would engage students of all grades in town to paint what she calls “kindness rocks” with pretty and uplifting messages.

When distance learning changed her plans, she created a Facebook page called “Old Saybrook Kindness Rocks 2020” and connected with those wanting to get involved.

Gibson started leaving kits in a bucket at the end of her driveway. Her supply soon ran out, which made her happy that so many wanted to take part.

“It’s mostly parents with young children because it’s so hard to entertain them with this whole thing going on,” Gibson said.

People have even started leaving the rocks at places like beaches and hiking trails in town, creating an uplifting buzz on social media.

A rock garden display is planned for this summer at a popular spot in now: Dairy Queen.