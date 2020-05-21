Lighthouse Point Park to open with restrictions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced plans Wednesday to reopen Lighthouse Point Park for Memorial Day but there are restrictions.
- Limiting the number of cars to 100
- Removing picnic tables to reduce large groups gathering in one area
- Guidelines to have blankets at the beach (must be 15 feet apart)
- Will not have lifeguards on duty
- Visitors have to wear a mask
“This is a somewhat limited enjoyable time at the beach,” he says.
He is considering opening the park earlier but not yet conformed.