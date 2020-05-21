Lighthouse Point Park to open with restrictions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced plans Wednesday to reopen Lighthouse Point Park for Memorial Day but there are restrictions.

Limiting the number of cars to 100

Removing picnic tables to reduce large groups gathering in one area

Guidelines to have blankets at the beach (must be 15 feet apart)

Will not have lifeguards on duty

Visitors have to wear a mask

“This is a somewhat limited enjoyable time at the beach,” he says.

He is considering opening the park earlier but not yet conformed.