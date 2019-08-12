Long Island Sound marine rescue: Man falls off boat

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A Stamford man was rescued by Greenwich Marine Police on Saturday, after falling off his boat near Calf Island in Long Island Sound.

Police report that the man was out fishing alone when he fell into the water without a life jacket.

Passing boaters spotted the man and kept him afloat until police arrived.

The man’s boat was swept away by wind and currents and was later found near Port Chester, New York.

The man was taken to the hospital by authorities and his condition is reported as improving. His identity has not been released.

Police encourage anyone planning to go boating to wear life jackets at all times.