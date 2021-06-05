Man stabbed outside Norwalk Hospital Saturday morning

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a parking lot of Norwalk Hospital Saturday morning.

Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a stabbing that occurred at a parking lot in Norwalk Hospital.

Police said the victim had parked his vehicle in a Norwalk Hospital parking lot off Rhodonolia Drive. He was preparing to receive a patient who was in the process of being discharged.

As he was in the process of putting the patient’s items in the back of his vehicle, an unknown man ran up to him and stabbed him twice.

Police said the suspect ran towards Woodbury Avenue, while the victim made his way back into the hospital for emergency care.

The victim is being treated for serious physical injury and is expected to recover. It is unclear why the victim was attacked according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid-20’s, about 5’8”, short hair style, with a black hooded sweatshirt and brownish sweatpants.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting assistance from the public. If anyone has any knowledge or information regarding the incident, or the identity of the suspect, please contact the case investigator Detective Hudyma at 203-854-3189, or by email at dhudyma@norwalkct.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can use one of the three methods below to provide information.