New Haven Police investigate fatal shooting near Nash Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Nash Street & Lawrence Street Saturday night.

Just after 8:30 P.M., New Haven Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot.

The person was fatally wounded.

NHPD Major Crimes detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

