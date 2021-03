NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating the death of a child in the area of Nautilus Drive.

According to Chief Reichard of the New London Police Department, New London PD and CT State Police are currently on scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

At this time there are no threats to the community.

