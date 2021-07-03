News 8 Behind the Scenes: State Police patrols watching holiday weekend road travel, Hartford hit and run

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As of 6:30pm Saturday, state police told News8 they responded to 85 crashes on Connecticut’s highways.

News8 was in the car with State Trooper Jason Soto when they got one more.

In an instant, the lights went on, the sirens blaring, and we were off as he immediately responded to the scene — a hit and run in Hartford. One car hitting another that was stopped at a red light on an exit ramp off of I-84 across from the Union Place Transportation Center at Asylum Street.

“We’re responding to a motor vehicle accident on I-84 Westbound near exit 48,” said Trooper Soto while driving to the scene.

Since this is the first holiday weekend since the legalization of recreational marijuana here in Connecticut, NEWS8 asking if troopers are intentionally looking for people who are high behind the wheel.

“I don’t think we’re intentionally looking for people who are high on pot,” he said. “We’re out there looking for people who are operating under the influence in general.”

As of the writing of this report, Trooper Soto doesn’t know if any type of impairment was a factor in the Hartford hit and run. The man whose car was hit told News8 off camera no one was hurt but he’s “angry.”

Trooper Soto with a message for those of you on the roads during the remainder of the holiday weekend.

“Just make sure you have fun — do it safely,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

News 8 Behind the Scenes: State Police patrols watching holiday weekend road travel, Hartford hit and run

News /

Ten people displaced after second-alarm structure fire on Baltimore Street in Hartford

News /

Heavy rain causes flooding, evacuations, road closures in Enfield

News /

Airlines sitting on $10-billion of credit that belongs to consumers

News /

PD investigating overnight shots fired incident in Glastonbury; police say it's connected to area car break-ins

News /

Canton family out with warning for dog owners this July 4 after their dog bolted at the sound of fireworks

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss