News 8 Behind the Scenes: State Police patrols watching holiday weekend road travel, Hartford hit and run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As of 6:30pm Saturday, state police told News8 they responded to 85 crashes on Connecticut’s highways.

News8 was in the car with State Trooper Jason Soto when they got one more.

In an instant, the lights went on, the sirens blaring, and we were off as he immediately responded to the scene — a hit and run in Hartford. One car hitting another that was stopped at a red light on an exit ramp off of I-84 across from the Union Place Transportation Center at Asylum Street.

“We’re responding to a motor vehicle accident on I-84 Westbound near exit 48,” said Trooper Soto while driving to the scene.

Since this is the first holiday weekend since the legalization of recreational marijuana here in Connecticut, NEWS8 asking if troopers are intentionally looking for people who are high behind the wheel.

“I don’t think we’re intentionally looking for people who are high on pot,” he said. “We’re out there looking for people who are operating under the influence in general.”

As of the writing of this report, Trooper Soto doesn’t know if any type of impairment was a factor in the Hartford hit and run. The man whose car was hit told News8 off camera no one was hurt but he’s “angry.”

Trooper Soto with a message for those of you on the roads during the remainder of the holiday weekend.

“Just make sure you have fun — do it safely,” he said.