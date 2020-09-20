Norwich woman crashes new car while testing its features

Local News

by: Jailene Cuevas

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Connecticut State Police Troop E

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 30-year old Norwich woman crashed her new car on the highway Saturday while testing out its many safety features.

She was going 100 mph on Interstate 395 Northbound near Exit 18.

After crashing, witnesses called Troop E reporting they observed erratic driving of that crashed vehicle.

Troopers responded and investigated the nearly 450-foot scene.

Photo: Connecticut State Police Troop E

The woman admitted to State Police that she was speeding so she can test out the car’s capabilities. She suffered a minor injury.

She was summoned to court for reckless driving and for failing to maintain lane.

Troop E advices to always obey posted speed limits and other traffic laws, especially when operating a vehicle you are unfamiliar with.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

