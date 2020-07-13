Pedestrian fatally struck in New Haven Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 53-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in New Haven.

According to officials, the accident happened at 4:30 p.m. as the unidentified man was struck at the intersection of Elm Street and Temple Street in the downtown area.

The operator of the motor vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

No other details have been provided as to the cause of the accident.

New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was investigating this incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6316.

