Police cruiser hit during altercation on Silas Dean Highway at Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police cruiser hit while responding to a domestic call at On The Border restaurant in Rocky Hill Sunday night.

Rocky Hill Police say they were responding to a physical altercation in the parking lot at On the Border on Silas Deane Highway around 5:05 p.m.. On the scene, officials said the incident was domestic in nature.

Police say the person involved left the scene with a young child before police arrived. They later on located the suspects vehicle.

As the Rocky Hill officer was positioning their cruiser behind the suspects vehicle, the suspect reversed and struck the cruisers front bumper before fleeing the scene.

Police located the young child and was unharmed.

The police officer was not injured as a result of the motor vehicle crash.

The suspect was later located and taken into custody by New Haven Police Officers.