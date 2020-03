WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash on Horse Hill Rd in Westbrook involving a car and an oil tanker with serious injuries.

Troop F Westbrook Troopers were dispatched to the area of Ortner Drive around 8:11p.m, police said.

Currently, Route 145 is closed between Break Neck Hill Road and Ken Rose Terrace, according to State Police.

The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) and Truck Squad were also requested to assist.