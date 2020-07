BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after an individual was shot late Sunday evening in Bridgeport.

Emergency personnel responded to a call of an assault with a firearm just before 10 p.m. and found an individual with a gunshot wound to the leg at 1846 Seaview Avenue.

As of Sunday night, no details were provided as to the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story.