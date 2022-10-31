KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state board of education is set to decide Wednesday if Killingly Public Schools has an obligation to create a school-based mental health clinic.

The vote stems from a clash between the Killingly Board of Education and parents over the school board turning down a proposal for a school-based mental health center in March. In April, parents filed a complaint against the board with the state.

“Every reason they have given has been proven to be false,” said Christine Rosati Randall, a parent. “The initial complaint is that they didn’t think the numbers were high enough. There were 477 students. Fourteen-point-seven percent stated they had a suicide plan, and the chairperson said that’s not a very big number. I think one is too many.”

Rosati Randall said that if a student uses the clinic, they can share their experience with their peers, and then it will reduce the stigma of receiving mental health help.

“Then they wouldn’t be suffering in silence,” she said.

News 8 reached out tot he Killing Public Schools Board of Education. The district said it has not received official notification from the state, and will not respond until after the state board meets and notifies Killingly of any decisions.