State police investigate report of home invasion in Ellington

by: Gina D'Amico

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a reported home invasion on Windermere Village Road.

Police say the call came in at approximately 3:59 a.m.

The resident of the home told troopers three individuals entered the home, confronted them, and took several items from the home before departing the scene.

There is no information on injuries at this time and no description of the suspects or vehicles involved.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

