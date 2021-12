SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-84 East in Southbury.

The person was struck and killed near Exit 15 at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. The driver stayed on scene, according to investigators.

The area of Exit 15 is expected to reopen before 4 a.m. Thursday.

State police have not released the identity of the person killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.