Stratford lowers flood insurance premiums, is recognized by FEMA

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday night, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recognized the town of Stratford for reducing flood insurance premiums.

Molly Kaput of FEMA presented the Town of Stratford with a recognition certificate for their efforts in reducing flood insurance premiums at the Town Council meeting Monday night.

Stratford is within an elite group of 13 Connecticut communities that have received this recognition.

The Town of Stratford had previously increased various floodplain management measures encouraged by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a program overseen by FEMA.

In total, the entry into the program accounts for $250,000 in savings annually for citizens of Stratford.

To learn more about the NFIP and their Community Rating System, visit FEMA on the web.