Three people transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Hartford

Local News

by: Jailene Cuevas

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash and possible stabbing on Collins Street Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Hartford Fire officials say companies responded to a report of a three-car motor vehicle crash with injuries at around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews saw five cars involved, with three of them parked.

There were also reports of a gun involved, so the fire companies were staged until Hartford Police declared the scene safe.

One person was extricated from a vehicle within five minutes. They were unconscious but breathing while being transported to the hospital, fire officials said.

Another person was reportedly stabbed and also transported to the Hospital. A total of three people were transported to the hospital.

Collins Street will be shut down between Garden & Sumner for at least two hours for extensive vehicle accident cleanup.

No further information is available at this time. Hartford Police Department is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New initiative hopes to combat chronic absenteeism of Hartford students struggling to get to class in remote, hybrid models

News /

Day one of COVID vaccine site for educators at Xfinity Theater in Hartford

News /

Wethersfield man released from hospital after battling COVID for months

News /

Gov. Lamont signs CROWN ACT, bill that bans workplace hair discrimination

News /

1.9 magnitude earthquake hits West Hartford early Friday morning

News /

Millwright's Restaurant buying a farm, looking to hire a full-time farmer

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss