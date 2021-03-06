Three people transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash and possible stabbing on Collins Street Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Hartford Fire officials say companies responded to a report of a three-car motor vehicle crash with injuries at around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews saw five cars involved, with three of them parked.

There were also reports of a gun involved, so the fire companies were staged until Hartford Police declared the scene safe.

One person was extricated from a vehicle within five minutes. They were unconscious but breathing while being transported to the hospital, fire officials said.

Another person was reportedly stabbed and also transported to the Hospital. A total of three people were transported to the hospital.

Collins Street will be shut down between Garden & Sumner for at least two hours for extensive vehicle accident cleanup.

No further information is available at this time. Hartford Police Department is handling the investigation.