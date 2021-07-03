Two arrested after car pursuit, striking police cruiser in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people arrested after a car pursuit and striking an occupied police cruiser on Route 8 Friday evening.

Naugatuck Police said they responded to Walmart on New Haven Road at 7:30 P.M. to investigate a suspicious vehicle, a gray 2010 Infiniti G37. When officers tried to make contact, the car fled then hit a parked car.

Police later located the gray Infiniti on South Main Street which led into a pursuit before entering the wrong side of Route 8.

Officials said an officer tried entering the highway on-ramp when it was struck head-on by the gray Infiniti. The crash disabled both vehicles and both indiviuals in the gray Infiniti fled the scene on foot.

Photo provided by: Naugatuck Police Department

Photo provided by: Naugatuck Police Department

The officer in the car that was hit was transported to the hospital and sustained injuries.

Officers utilized the department’s patrol K9 who located both suspects a short distance away from the collision on Curtis and North Main Street.

Donta Lamont Crockett, 29 of West Haven and Jeffniqua Tyshon Smith, 28 of New Haven, were arrested.

Police said 39 bags of crack cocaine, 80 bags of heroin, over $3,500 in cash, and a .380 semi-automatic pistol were found during their investigation. Both individuals are prohibited from possessing firearms.

Photo provided by: Naugatuck Police Department

Crockett is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces charges including reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility with injury, interfering and assault on an officer, breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a pistol, and drug offenses. Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond and faces charges including reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a pistol, and drug offenses.