Two pedestrians struck in Wallingford, vehicle evades scene

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were struck by a vehicle on Cook Hill Road in Wallingford while changing a tire in the roadway.

At around 5:11 p.m. Saturday, Wallingford Police received several 911 calls reporting an ‘evading motor vehicle accident’ involving two pedestrians, a male and female.

According to police, the victims were changing a flat tire in the roadway when a vehicle traveling westbound on Cook Hill Road struck them. The vehicle quickly stopped down the road, then continued traveling westbound.

One of the victims and a witness described the evading vehicle to police as a silver colored sedan.

Police said the vehicle should have damage to the front quarter panel on the passenger side including a broken headlamp lens.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the operator is asked to call the Wallingford Police Department at 203 294-2800.