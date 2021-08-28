Woman carjacked outside Mozzicato Bakery in Rocky Hill

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill Police are investigating a “carjacking” type robbery at Mozzicato Bakery Saturday.

The robbery occurred at 3:58 p.m. at Mozzicato’s Bakery on Cromwell Avenue.

Police said they were told that four to five suspects operating a black Volkswagen SUV, approached the woman while she was sitting in her car.

One of the suspects pulled her from the car and demanded her cell phone and implied he had a firearm. The firearm was not displayed according to police.

Rocky Hill police said two suspects then got into the victims vehicle, bearing CT Registration BB11403, and fled the scene. The third suspect was seen getting into the rear passenger seat of the suspect vehicle and fled the scene.

The woman victim did not sustain any physical injury during the incident.

The suspects are described as two black males and one lighter skinned male. A description of the other suspects is not known at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the RHPD at (860)258-7640 and reference case number 21-25532.