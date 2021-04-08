Long-term care workers storm state DPH building demanding more on-the-job protections, detained by police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Long-term care workers demanding more protection on the job stormed the Department of Public Health building in Hartford Thursday afternoon.

They’re calling on the state to establish and fund the “Long-term Care Workers Bill of Rights”. They say too many workers in long-term care are living under the poverty line without affordable healthcare while also facing dangerous conditions every day.

“Do you know what’s in the budget for nursing home workers? Do you know what’s in the

budget for home care workers? Do you know what’s in the budget for group home workers?

Nothing. There’s nothing for you in the budget,” said Union President Rob Baril. “Long-term

care workers should not have to work late into their 70s to pay their bills. Everyone deserves to

have a pension so we can retire with dignity and respect. We’re just fighting for basic human

“How can we tell these workers at the Legislature that they are not a priority in the state budget.

After all they’ve been through, how can we vote to pass a budget that does not make an

investment in them?” said State Representative Manny Sanchez. “We forget that most of us have elderly and disabled loved ones who need care, and that one day we may also need these services to survive. Long-term care workers need livable wages and benefits. They work too hard, they are too important in our communities and they deserve no less. It is our responsibility to care for these workers the way they are willing to care for each and every one of us.”

The rally began with ralliers picketing outside the DPH building at 410 Capitol Ave. Police were called when ralliers walked into the building and sat down.

It appears some protesters were arrested. No word on charges.