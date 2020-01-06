Skip to content
Public health officials join Blumenthal saying Trump vape ban not enough
Macy’s to close store in Meriden
US Defense Secretary Esper says no decision to leave Iraq
Unique sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital
Top Stories
Route 4 in Burlington reopens following two car accident
Top Stories
Mixmaster repairs, lane closures impact commuters in Waterbury
Top Stories
Part of Rt. 8 South in Shelton closed after car falls down embankment
I-95 N reopens after overturned vehicle crash in West Haven
Exit 8 off-ramp on I-91 South reopened after car runs off road, falls into water
Delays at Exit 59 entrance of Rt. 15 North due to nearby hotel fire
Top Stories
Getting it done: Clemson, LSU backs proving they belong
Top Stories
Top-seed Ravens focus on now, not then, in playoff vs Titans
AP source: Walt Hopkins to be next New York Liberty coach
UConn women still No. 1; S Dakota, Michigan, Princeton in
Skate America to return to Las Vegas in October
Top Stories
Today’s Living Local Deal is to Mount Southington Ski Area
Top Stories
La Foresta Restaurant helps you stay focused on your new years goals
Top Stories
Transformation challenge at Orangetheory
Hilary Russo helps find your balance for the new year
Today’s Dish: Golden Globes Award
In The Kitchen: Gary G The Wine & Spirit Guy helps you spread holiday cheer!
Customs and Border Patrol push back against claims Iranian-American citizens are being detained at U.S. border
Fire closes landmark Essex restaurant
Man who died in Milford police custody identified
Woman seriously injured in stabbing in Westport
W82TXT: campaign against distracted driving this holiday season
Be a part of the Gr8 Holiday Give!
