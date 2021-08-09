Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Back to School 2021-2022
Health
9/11 Never Forget
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
BestReviews
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
NWHL rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation entering 7th year
Top Stories
Booster shots could start Sept. 20: Here’s who can actually get one
Colorado park ride where 6-year-old died was designed without shoulder restraints
Video
Warning Signs of Mental Health Issues in College Students
Video
Naomi Osaka considers ‘break’ from tennis during tearful announcement after US Open loss
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
New England Nation
The Big Game
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
NWHL rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation entering 7th year
Top Stories
Naomi Osaka considers ‘break’ from tennis during tearful announcement after US Open loss
LEADING OFF: Franco ties a Mantle mark, Civale returns
NWHL rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation entering 7th year
EXPLAINER: Argentina soccer chaos over Brazil quarantine row
CT Style
Law Down
Yale New Haven Health Check
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
LynFit Nutrition: Choosing the right supplements to avoid weight gain and weakening your immunity
Video
Top Stories
Money Wisdom: Three Social Security Mistakes to Avoid
Video
Top Stories
Fall fun begins at Bishop’s Orchards
Video
Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival 39
Video
Labor Day sale at Pilgrim Furniture City
Video
Yale New Haven Health Check: Effective care of traumatic injuries
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
mental health
Warning Signs of Mental Health Issues in College Students
Video
Close
You have been added to News 8 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
News 8 Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Researchers find 55 long-term COVID effects. These are the most common
Active shooting homicide investigation underway on Poplar Street in New Haven
Video
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 8 in Shelton
‘I will get justice for my uncle’: Family of Hartford hit-and-run victim demands justice following his death
Video
Health Headlines: Yale doctor on CT’s positivity rate nearing 5%, latest research on Moderna’s vaccine, unvaccinated discouraged from Labor Day travel
Video
Don't Miss
Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America
Video
First Days of School for Connecticut
More Don't Miss