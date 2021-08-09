Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Back to School 2021-2022
Health
9/11 Never Forget
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
BestReviews
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
After Ida, small businesses face uncertainty on many fronts
Top Stories
Host and editor of CT Voice Out Loud gives an inside look of this month’s issue of CT Voice
Video
Meriden woman sentenced to seven years in prison for child exploitation
Magnet milestones move distant nuclear fusion dream closer
Law enforcement from around the state, country travel to Hartford to pay respects to Sgt. Brian Mohl
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
New England Nation
The Big Game
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win
Top Stories
Robinson, Pepi, US flip WCup qualifier, beat Honduras 4-1
Guerrero, streaking Jays drop sliding Yanks from top WC spot
Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras
Former Notre Dame football star, coach Brennan dies at 93
CT Style
Law Down
Yale New Haven Health Check
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
LynFit Nutrition: Choosing the right supplements to avoid weight gain and weakening your immunity
Video
Top Stories
Money Wisdom: Three Social Security Mistakes to Avoid
Video
Top Stories
Fall fun begins at Bishop’s Orchards
Video
Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival 39
Video
Labor Day sale at Pilgrim Furniture City
Video
Yale New Haven Health Check: Effective care of traumatic injuries
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
meriden
Meriden woman sentenced to seven years in prison for child exploitation
Close
You have been added to News 8 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
News 8 Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Funeral being held in Hartford for fallen state police sergeant
Live
News 8 Newscasts
8-foot red-tailed Boa Constrictor on the loose in East Haddam
Video
Double homicide investigation underway on Platt Street in Bridgeport; suspect in custody
Video
National Weather Service heading to Coventry to determine whether tornado touched down
Video
Don't Miss
Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America
Video
First Days of School for Connecticut
More Don't Miss