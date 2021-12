NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate 91 in Meriden took down an exit sign, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a two-car crash on I-91 South in Meriden at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

One of the vehicles knocked down the Exit 18 sign and damaged the wire rope guardrail adjacent to the right shoulder, state police said.

There were minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.