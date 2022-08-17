MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on East Main Street on Wednesday.

Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Bank just before 3 p.m. on the report of a bank robbery.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect had already fled the scene and that no one was hurt in the robbery, police said.

Video surveillance of the robbery was reviewed and police officers determined the suspect is a male who wore a blue surgical mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and a grey shirt over the top.

The bank robbery suspect (IMAGE CREDIT: MPD)

Officers said the suspect entered the bank demanding money and fled with an undetermined amount of funds. The male then left in a grey-colored vehicle toward the area of Liberty Street.

Meriden police are asking anyone with cameras on the outside of their homes on Liberty Street and surrounding areas to check if their cameras captured the suspect’s car.

All tips or videos can be directed to Detective Pellegrini of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-630-6297 or at bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.