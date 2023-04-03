MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are behind bars after firing “blank shots” in Meriden on Sunday, April 2.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., Meriden Police responded to the area of Broad Street and East Main Street on a report of a male shooting from an apartment window towards the road.

A witness stated he believed it might have been blanks because no one was struck, police said. The shots reportedly came from a second floor building on 515 Broad Street.

According to police, as one officer questioned the witness, another officer heard consistent gun fire coming from said building.

Officers secured the building and made their way to the apartment were the reported gun fire was coming from.

They found three adults and a child inside the apartment. The adults were detained without incident.

Once the threat to the public was cleared, officers re-opened the surrounding streets.

After an investigation, Meriden Police said two males living inside the apartment had discharged “blank guns” and threw firecrackers out the second story window towards Broad Street.

Angel Avilez Frank Nevarez

According to police, a search warrant was requested and said items were located.

The two males were taken into Police custody and are currently being held on a $500,000 Surety bond.

One of the suspects, Frank Nevarez, was arrested on risk of injury to a minor, brandishing a facsimile firearm, breach of peace, threatening in the 2nd degree, and failure to store a firearm.

The second suspect, Angel Aviles, was arrested on risk of injury to a minor, brandishing a facsimile firearm, breach of peace, and threatening in the second degree.