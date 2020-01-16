Beltran out as Mets manager in fallout from sign-stealing scandal

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, new New York Mets manager, Carlos Beltran, center, poses for a picture with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, left, and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon during a baseball news conference at Citi Field in New York. Beltran is out as manager of the Mets. The team announced the move Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Major League Baseball’s sign-stealing scandal claimed it’s latest casualty Thursday, as Carlos Beltran is out as manager of the New York Mets before ever managing a single game for the team.

Beltran becomes the third Major League manager to lose his job in the wake of the investigation. The Houston Astros fired manager AJ Hinch Monday along with General Manager Jeff Luhnow, and the Boston Red Sox subsequently parted ways with manager Alex Cora Tuesday.

MLB investigated the 2017 Astros for using technology to steal opponents signs during their World Series run that season. Cora – the Astros bench coach that year – was seen as the creator of the system, and reportedly brought a version of that system with him when the Red Sox named him manager for the 2018 season – a World Championship season for Boston. Beltran was the only Astros player named in MLB’s report on the sign-stealing scandal, so the departures of Hinch and Cora on back-to-back days had speculation into his job security in New York running wild. It was to be Beltran’s first career managerial job.

With Major League teams set to report for Spring Training in less than a month, there are now three high profile managerial vacancies around the league.