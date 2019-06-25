News 8 Newscasts Mobile Stream
AnvatoPlayer(“p0″).init({ accessKey:”pDKqMLyG9pVqMkSYRJHWu3XROjAlvR6z”, video:”adstPZWVgQroezX5″, token:”0TcRXXmpM9Harj9pTHUCGIFOwlSICS7NVVHNMby95o4~Mn4wfg”, mcp:”LIN”, autoplay:true, width:”100%”, trackTimePeriod:”30″, plugins:{ comscore: { script: ‘http://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/plugins/comscore/comscoreplugin.min.js’, clientId: ‘6036439’, useDerivedMetadata: true, mapping: { video:{ c3: ‘https://www.wtnh.com’, c4: ‘*null’, c6: ‘*null’, ns_st_cl: ‘0’, ns_st_pr: ‘{{TITLE}}’, ns_st_ep: ‘{{EPISODE}}’, ns_st_ge: ‘News’, ns_st_st: ‘WTNH’, ns_st_pu: ‘Nexstar’, ns_st_en: ‘*null’, ns_st_sn: ‘*null’, ns_st_ia: ‘*null’, ns_st_ce: ‘*null’, ns_st_ddt: ‘*null’, ns_st_tdt: ‘*null’, }, ad: { ns_st_cl: ‘0’, } } }, googleAnalytics:{ trackingId:”US-32507368-16″, events:{ VIDEO_STARTED:{ alias:”Live Stream – videoContentPlay”, category:”Live Stream” }, VIDEO_COMPLETED:{ alias:”Live Stream – videoComplete”, category:”Live Stream” }, USER_PAUSE:{ alias:”Live Stream – videoPause”, category:”Live Stream” }, VIDEO_VIEWED:{ alias:”Live Stream – videoViewCheckpoint”, category:”Live Stream” } } }, dfp:{ clientSide:{ adTagUrl:”REPLACE-THIS-TEXT” } } } });