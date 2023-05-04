Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than a summer concert? A summer concert for just $25!

Live Nation announced the return of its annual Concert Week, where fans can score $25 tickets to shows at participating venues across the country this summer from May 10 to 16. In Connecticut, concertgoers can find tickets for gigs at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, The Dome at Oakdale Theatre, Oakdale Theatre, Toad’s Place, and XFINITY Theatre.

So, which artists’ tickets are up-for-grabs?

The limited-time ticket offer includes shows in Connecticut for all genres of music junkies. Hip-hip heads can enjoy gigs with 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg & Whiz Khalifa, and Logic, while rock enthusiasts can jam-out to 3 Doors Down, All American Rejects, The Interrupters, Babymetal, and Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper.

Country’s Lady A, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, and Parker McCollum also made the list, as well as the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and Bobby Weir.

Don’t forget family nights — Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert will be available, as well as Almost Queen — a tribute to the ’80s icons — and co-headlining throwback show with The Temptations and Four Tops.

See the full list of participating events below:

Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

The Temptations & Four Tops

Logic

Young the Giant

Parker McCollum

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave

Steve Miller Band w/ Dave Mason

Weezer

Dream Theater

3 Doors Down

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Revivalists + The Head and The Heart

Dirty Heads

Counting Crows w/ Dashboard Confessional

Santana

Lindsey Stirling

Goo Goo Dolls

Gov’t Mule

All American Rejects

Pixies + Modest Mouse

Outlaw Music Festival w/ Willie Nelson + Bobby Weir

Killer Queen

Beck & Phoenix

Jodeci w/ SWV

Arcangel

The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

The Interrupters

The Gaslight Anthem

Yungblud

W.A.S.P.

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Matt Fraser

Kool & The Gang

Dark Desert Eagles

House of CHEER

The Players

Happy Together

Babymetal

Ray LaMontagne

Almost Queen – A Tribute to Queen

Lady A

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

Howie Mandel

Champions Of Magic

ZZ Top w/ George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Blippi

Xfinity Theatre

TLC & Shaggy

Sam Hunt

Jason Aldean

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

50 Cent

Toad’s Place

Grandson

Larry June

Jinjer

Declan McKenn

Find tickets to all shows starting May 10 here.