Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than a summer concert? A summer concert for just $25!
Live Nation announced the return of its annual Concert Week, where fans can score $25 tickets to shows at participating venues across the country this summer from May 10 to 16. In Connecticut, concertgoers can find tickets for gigs at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, The Dome at Oakdale Theatre, Oakdale Theatre, Toad’s Place, and XFINITY Theatre.
So, which artists’ tickets are up-for-grabs?
The limited-time ticket offer includes shows in Connecticut for all genres of music junkies. Hip-hip heads can enjoy gigs with 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg & Whiz Khalifa, and Logic, while rock enthusiasts can jam-out to 3 Doors Down, All American Rejects, The Interrupters, Babymetal, and Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper.
Country’s Lady A, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, and Parker McCollum also made the list, as well as the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and Bobby Weir.
Don’t forget family nights — Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert will be available, as well as Almost Queen — a tribute to the ’80s icons — and co-headlining throwback show with The Temptations and Four Tops.
See the full list of participating events below:
Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
- The Temptations & Four Tops
- Logic
- Young the Giant
- Parker McCollum
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave
- Steve Miller Band w/ Dave Mason
- Weezer
- Dream Theater
- 3 Doors Down
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- The Revivalists + The Head and The Heart
- Dirty Heads
- Counting Crows w/ Dashboard Confessional
- Santana
- Lindsey Stirling
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Gov’t Mule
- All American Rejects
- Pixies + Modest Mouse
- Outlaw Music Festival w/ Willie Nelson + Bobby Weir
- Killer Queen
- Beck & Phoenix
- Jodeci w/ SWV
- Arcangel
The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
- The Interrupters
- The Gaslight Anthem
- Yungblud
- W.A.S.P.
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Matt Fraser
- Kool & The Gang
- Dark Desert Eagles
- House of CHEER
- The Players
- Happy Together
- Babymetal
- Ray LaMontagne
- Almost Queen – A Tribute to Queen
- Lady A
- Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
- Howie Mandel
- Champions Of Magic
- ZZ Top w/ George Thorogood & The Destroyers
- Blippi
Xfinity Theatre
- TLC & Shaggy
- Sam Hunt
- Jason Aldean
- Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
- Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
- 50 Cent
Toad’s Place
- Grandson
- Larry June
- Jinjer
- Declan McKenn
Find tickets to all shows starting May 10 here.