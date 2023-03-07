Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sound on Sound Festival is returning to Bridgeport this summer, and the lineup is one “You Oughta Know.”

The festival, which just debuted in 2022, will celebrate its second year at Seaside Park from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1 with headlining sets from “Californiacation” rockstars Red Hot Chili Peppers, Canadian dance-pop icon Alanis Morissette, and Connecticut native genre-bending blues-rocker John Mayer.

Trey Anastaio Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Hozier, Lord Huron, Dispatch, Mt. Joy, and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals are also slated to take the stage, with acts like Margo Price and Briscoe rounding-out the list.

See the full lineup:

“Tens of thousands of people from all over will be visiting Bridgeport to enjoy top notch entertainment, utilize restaurants and services in the city and surrounding communities, while being exposed to one of Bridgeport’s best assets, Seaside Park,” Bridgeport Mayor Ganim said. “As mayor, I cannot be prouder or happier.”

Fans can expect the festival to look a little different this year; organizers promise more space, a redesigned festival site, and a new stage with a single, massive turntable. This will allow for back-to-back performances with no overlapping sets.

“The experience will be bigger and better this year from the acts, to the site, to the food and beverage offerings,” Sound On Sound Partner Howard Saffan said. “We have turned the traditional festival upside down and created something really special for Connecticut.”

Food junkies, you’re in luck! The festival will also debut three times as many food and beverage vendors than 2022; eventgoers can choose from hyper-local food and beverages with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free offerings.

Tickets head on sale March 9. For general admission, premier, and VIP ticket options, click here.