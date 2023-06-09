UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Country star Thomas Rhett is not only playing a pair of back-to-back shows at Mohegan Sun this weekend — he’s also being inducted into the Walk of Fame.

Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame inducts individuals or groups who helped contribute to Mohegan Sun’s success. Those inducted receive a plaque that will be permanently displayed at the entrance of Mohegan Sun Arena.

Rhett will be honored on Friday with an induction ceremony, including remarks from Mohegan Sun and Tribal Executives and a presentation of the plaque outside the box office at 4:30 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public.

He will join the likes of Taylor Swift, New Kids on the Block, Bon Jovi, and Shinedown, as well as his fellow country stars Luke Combs and Kenny Chesney. Rhett will mark the 39th inductee into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame.

During his 13-year career, Rhett has earned five Grammy nominations and 20 No. 1 singles, rising to fame in the country scene. He quickly garnered attention in the 2010’s with hits like “It Goes Like This,” “T-Shirt,” and “Die a Happy Man.”

His seventh studio album is set to be released this year.

Catch Rhett in concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena June 9 and 10. Find tickets here.