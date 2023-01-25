HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dave Matthews Band is heading out on tour this summer, and they’ll be making a stop in Connecticut.

The band is releasing its 10th studio album, “Walk Around the Moon,” on May 19 and will perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

An online ticket presale for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members is underway now.

Through the Citi Entertainment program, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 until 10 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17 on Live Nation’s website.

For the complete itinerary, visit the band’s website.