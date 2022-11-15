Conn. (WTNH) — Tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour are up-for-grabs, but amid overwhelming demand, Swifties are leaving Ticketmaster empty-handed. The ticketing giant shared some tips on how to score a seat at the highly-anticipated tour of 2023.

Fans who signed-up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program were picked at-random to receive access to the presale on Tuesday. Ticketmaster noted that the demand for tickets would be “historic” and asked fans for their patience while buying tickets.

While the demand was certainly high, hundreds of fans experienced issues — from not receiving a presale code or an error message in the virtual waiting room.

In order to make the experience a little smoother, Ticketmaster fan support asked fans to login and access the queue through the link they received in a text message, rather than the Ticketmaster homepage, noting that “this will ensure an optimal shopping experience.”

Those who were not picked for the Verified Fan presale still have time to snag tickets to a gig. General public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

While Swift won’t be stopping in Connecticut, residents of the Nutmeg state won’t have to travel too far to see the “Anti-Hero” singer. She’ll appear in Foxborough, Massachusetts for a three-day run from May 19 through 21, 2023, followed by a three-day show at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium in New Jersey from May 26 to 28.

Swift just dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, on October 21.

Try your luck on Ticketmaster here.