(WTNH) — Pop-punk fans: this one’s for you. Gather your studded belts and eyeliner because Fall Out Boy is back with new music and a massive cross-country tour.

The “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” singers dropped the news Tuesday morning.

“So Much For (Tour) Dust” will feature the Oliver Sykes-fronted metalcore group Bring Me The Horizon, as well as varying support from Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, and The Academy Is.

Shows kick-off at Wrigley Field in Chicago, followed by amphitheaters and stadiums across the U.S.

While they’re not stopping in Connecticut, fans don’t have to make too far of a drive; they’ll appear at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 1, followed by gigs at Boston’s Fenway Park on Aug. 2 and Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York on Aug. 4.

The tour follows news of Fall Out Boy’s forthcoming record, So Much (For) Stardust. The LP, due March 24, will feature the pair of newly-released singles “Love From the Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” This is their first release in five years since 2018’s MANIA.

Fall Out Boy, a staple in the emo and punk scene, first rose to fame in the early 2000’s with hard-hitting jams like From Under the Cork Tree‘s “Dance, Dance” and Infinity on High‘s “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs.”

Find tickets to see Fall Out Boy on tour in 2023 here.