BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Music legend James Taylor will take the stage at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport this summer.

“An Evening with James Taylor and his All-Star Band” is scheduled for Monday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor, a multi-Grammy winner and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is well-known for hit songs such as “Fire and Rain,” “Sweet Baby James,” “Carolina in My Mind,” “Country Road,” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).”

Two presales start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and three others start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Visit livenation.com for ticket information.

Taylor kicks off his 2023 tour on Feb. 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and ends on July 4 in Lenox, Mass. Click here to see the full tour schedule.